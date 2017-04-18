GLOBAL-MARKETS-Oil tumbles, stocks follow; U.S. dollar off after weak data
* Fed hike almost certain, all eyes on signals for further policy
April 18 General Finance Corp:
* General Finance Corporation announces proposed “tack-on” offering of 8.125 pct senior notes due 2021
* General finance - commenced "tack-on" public offering of about $5.4 million in aggregate principal amount of its 8.125 pct senior unsecured notes due 2021
* General Finance Corp says expects to use net proceeds of this offering to pay down senior indebtedness and for general corporate purposes
* General Finance Corp- notes, including original issuance in aggregate amount of $72 million, will trade on NASDAQ global market under symbol "gfnsl" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed hike almost certain, all eyes on signals for further policy
* U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fall to lowest in 7 months (Adds details, economist comment)
LJUBLJANA, June 14 Slovenian banks have become more robust and better able to withstand economic shocks three years after their bad loan problems almost pushed the country towards an international bailout, the Bank of Slovenia said its June report on financial stability on Wednesday.