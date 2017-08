Aug 1 (Reuters) - General Finance Corp

* General Finance - on July 31, GFN Realty Company entered into certain amendment no. 7 to amended and restated credit agreement dated April 7, 2014

* General Finance says amendment corrects Scrivener's error so maximum permitted amount of permitted purchase money indebtedness is increased to $10 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2whqth9) Further company coverage: