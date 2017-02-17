UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 17 General Mills Inc:
* General Mills updates key financial targets for fiscal 2017
* General Mills Inc - General Mills fiscal 2017 organic net sales are now expected to decline approximately 4 percent
* Says fiscal 2017 organic net sales are now expected to decline approximately 4 percent
* General Mills Inc - company expects to deliver an adjusted operating profit margin of at least 18 percent in fiscal 2017
* General Mills Inc - fiscal 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) are expected to increase 5 to 7 percent in constant currency
* General Mills Inc - fiscal 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to increase 5 to 7 percent in constant currency
* Company expects FY17 free cash flow to increase at a mid single-digit rate
* General Mills Inc - remains on track to deliver $380 million in cost-of-goods savings from holistic margin management
* General Mills Inc- total segment operating profit growth in constant currency is expected to range from down 1 percent to up 1 percent for 2017
* General Mills - in response to revised second-half growth expectations driven by recent sales performance on u.s. Yogurt, soup, reducing 2017 sales, earnings outlook
* General Mills Inc - for fiscal 2017, currently expect impact of foreign currency exchange rates to decrease net sales growth by 100-200 basis points
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.08, revenue view $15.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* General Mills Inc - for fiscal 2017, currently expect foreign currency exchange rates to have a negative $0.01 to $0.02 impact on adjusted diluted eps
* General Mills-for fiscal 2017, expect total restructuring charges and project-related costs related to actions previously announced to total $295 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources