Feb 17 General Mills Inc:

* General Mills updates key financial targets for fiscal 2017

* General Mills Inc - General Mills fiscal 2017 organic net sales are now expected to decline approximately 4 percent

* General Mills Inc - company expects to deliver an adjusted operating profit margin of at least 18 percent in fiscal 2017

* General Mills Inc - fiscal 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) are expected to increase 5 to 7 percent in constant currency

* Company expects FY17 free cash flow to increase at a mid single-digit rate

* General Mills Inc - remains on track to deliver $380 million in cost-of-goods savings from holistic margin management

* General Mills Inc- total segment operating profit growth in constant currency is expected to range from down 1 percent to up 1 percent for 2017

* General Mills - in response to revised second-half growth expectations driven by recent sales performance on u.s. Yogurt, soup, reducing 2017 sales, earnings outlook

* General Mills Inc - for fiscal 2017, currently expect impact of foreign currency exchange rates to decrease net sales growth by 100-200 basis points

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.08, revenue view $15.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* General Mills Inc - for fiscal 2017, currently expect foreign currency exchange rates to have a negative $0.01 to $0.02 impact on adjusted diluted eps

* General Mills-for fiscal 2017, expect total restructuring charges and project-related costs related to actions previously announced to total $295 million