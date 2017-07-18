FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-General Moly, Amer International enter third amendment to common stock purchase warrant dated nov. 24, 2015
#Bonds News
July 18, 2017 / 4:31 PM / 16 hours ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - General Moly Inc:

* Says on July 16, co, Amer International Group entered into a third amendment to the common stock purchase warrant dated Nov. 24, 2015

* Says third amendment extends deadline for satisfaction of all conditions to vesting of warrant from July 17 to August 17 - SEC filing

* Says co, Amer continue to discuss longer term modification of other agreements between parties, supportive of existing strategic partnership​ Source text: (bit.ly/2uENdLb) Further company coverage:

