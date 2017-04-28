April 28 General Motors Co
* Q1 earnings per share $1.70; Q1 adjusted earnings per
share $1.70; Q1 revenue $41.2 billion, up 10.6 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.48, revenue view $40.75
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 worldwide retail vehicle sales of 2.34 million units
versus 2.38 million units sold last year
* Says Q1 GM North America net income $3.42 billion versus
$2.30 billion
* Q1 GM International Operations net profit $319 million
versus $379 million
* Q1 GM financial net revenue $2.9 billion, up 38.7 percent
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $6.00 - $6.50;
sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.06 - $3.56
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.95 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 GM Europe net loss $201 million versus net loss of $6
million last year
* For FY 2017, expect improved total net sales and revenue,
ebit-adjusted, ebit-adjusted margins that equal or exceed
corresponding amounts in 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: