BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO confirms will step down early 2019
June 16 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne:
March 3 General Motors Co
* General Motors says Maven introduces reserve, a new monthly offering for members
* General Motors says Maven members pay a monthly fee to reserve a new GM vehicle loaded with technology for 28 days
* General Motors says Maven is a flexible mobility platform that provides members multiple offerings and pricing structures
* General Motors says insurance and $100 worth of gas are also included, and there are no membership or application fees
* General Motors says members can access GM vehicles for an extended time period without the commitment of leasing, financing or buying
* General Motors says Maven reserve is available now in Los Angeles and San Francisco with plans to expand to other cities Further company coverage:
BERLIN, June 16 Volkswagen is making headway with efforts to raise profitability at its troubled core brand and expects strong business next year thanks to a raft of new models, the division's top executive said.
VENICE, Italy, June 16 Fiat Chrysler does not expect its diesel woes in the United States to have an impact on its business targets to 2018, the carmaker's Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.