March 3

Maven introduces reserve, a new monthly offering for members

Maven members pay a monthly fee to reserve a new GM vehicle loaded with technology for 28 days

Maven is a flexible mobility platform that provides members multiple offerings and pricing structures

Insurance and $100 worth of gas are also included, and there are no membership or application fees

Members can access GM vehicles for an extended time period without the commitment of leasing, financing or buying

Maven reserve is available now in Los Angeles and San Francisco with plans to expand to other cities