UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
March 15 General Motors Co
* it will add or retain approximately 900 jobs across three Michigan facilities during the next 12 months
* 900 jobs are in addition to the 7,000 jobs and $1 billion in U.S. investments GM announced earlier this year Source text (bit.ly/2mIV17Z) Further company coverage:
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly