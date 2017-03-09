BRIEF-Monnet Ispat and Energy says it has not filed for bankruptcy
* Says reference of co in article is with reference to Gupta Coal which has filed for bankruptcy Source text: (http://bit.ly/2siKumw) Further company coverage:
March 9 General Wireless Operations Inc:
* General Wireless Operations Inc. commences voluntary chapter 11 proceeding
* General Wireless Operations says RadioShack.com, stores and dealer locations across country are still currently open for business and serving customers
* company is closing approximately 200 stores and evaluating options on remaining 1,300
* General Wireless Operations says company and its advisors are currently exploring all available strategic alternatives to maximize value for creditors
* company looks to preserve jobs with transition agreement with sprint corporation
* will continue to work with advisors and stakeholders to preserve as many jobs as possible
* company filed voluntary petitions under chapter 11 in United States bankruptcy court for district of Delaware Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
