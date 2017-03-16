EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 16 Generali CEO Philippe Donnet says in a call on 2016 results:
* there is no threat of a takeover either from abroad or in Italy -- that is a "fantasy"
* Generali has written down the value of its investment in bank bailout fund Atlante by 52 percent
* lot of appetite for the country businesses it is selling
* a capital increase is not on the agenda
* confirms ready to consider acquisitions if coherent with business plan, there are no acquisitions on the table at moment Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.