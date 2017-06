May 11 Assicurazioni Generali Spa

* Generali says Q1 operating profit rises 4.2 percent to 1.212 billion euros.

* Generali says Q1 net profit falls 9 percent to 535 million euros versus Thomson Reuters consensus of 598 million euros.

* Generali says regulatory solvency ratio at 178 percent at end-March; economic solvency ratio at 195 percent.

* Generali says books Q1 impairments of 42 million euros attributable to Alitalia