May 5 Generation Healthcare REIT:

* APN Funds Management, responsible entity of Generation Healthcare REIT, reached agreement with NWH Australia Asset Co

* Agreement to increase offer price from A$2.24 to A$2.30 per Generation unit by NWH Australia

* APNFM board unanimously recommends unitholders accept offer, in absence of a superior proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: