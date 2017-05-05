May 4 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit

* Generation responsible entity unanimously recommends Northwest's unconditional and final cash offer of a $2.30 per generation unit

* Increased all-cash offer represents a 49.4% premium to generation's 31 December 2016 net tangible assets

* Northwest Australia reached an agreement with APN funds management for all outstanding units it does not already own in generation

* Northwest Australia reached agreement with APN funds management to increase offer price in generation from A$2.24 to A$2.30

* Board of generation responsible entity has agreed to unanimously recommend that generation unitholders accept offer