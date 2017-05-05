UPDATE 1-Britain's Liberty House submits revised bid for Australia's Arrium
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
May 4 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit
* Generation responsible entity unanimously recommends Northwest's unconditional and final cash offer of a $2.30 per generation unit
* Increased all-cash offer represents a 49.4% premium to generation's 31 December 2016 net tangible assets
* Northwest Australia reached an agreement with APN funds management for all outstanding units it does not already own in generation
* Northwest Australia reached agreement with APN funds management to increase offer price in generation from A$2.24 to A$2.30
* Board of generation responsible entity has agreed to unanimously recommend that generation unitholders accept offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 19 Japanese stocks hit two-week highs on Monday, as the dollar's steady performance against the yen fuelled buying of futures, while Nomura Real Estate dived after saying Japan Post was no longer considering buying a stake in the property company.
JERUSALEM, June 19 European self-driving car company Vedecom Tech and Israel's Karamba Security said on Monday they are partnering in developing fully autonomous cars that will be deployed for limited use in certain European cities within the coming year.