July 31 (Reuters) - GENERIX SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 17.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 7% Organic Growth of Saas Activities in q1

* Q1: AN INCREASE IN LICENSE SALES BY 57% AND CONSULTING & SERVICES BY 28% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)