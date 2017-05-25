UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 25 Genesco Inc
* Genesco reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $643 million versus I/B/E/S view $644.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $3.90 to $4.05
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations
* Sees comparable sales flat to up to 1% for the full year
* Genesco Inc says guidance assumes comparable sales are flat to up to 1% for full year
* Genesco Inc says consolidated q1 2018 comparable sales, including same store sales and comparable e-commerce and catalog sales, decreased 1%
* Genesco Inc says consolidated comparable sales in quarter were pressured by weak store traffic in u.s. Businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
