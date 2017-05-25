May 25 Genesco Inc

* Genesco reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $643 million versus I/B/E/S view $644.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $3.90 to $4.05

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Sees comparable sales flat to up to 1% for the full year

* Genesco Inc says consolidated q1 2018 comparable sales, including same store sales and comparable e-commerce and catalog sales, decreased 1%

* Genesco Inc says consolidated comparable sales in quarter were pressured by weak store traffic in u.s. Businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: