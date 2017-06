May 8 Genesee & Wyoming Inc:

* Genesee & Wyoming reports traffic for April 2017

* G&W's traffic in April 2017 was 260,440 carloads, an increase of 30,468 carloads, or 13.2%, compared with April 2016

* Genesee & Wyoming Inc- G&W's same-railroad traffic in April 2017 was 225,232 carloads, a decrease of 4,740 carloads, or 2.1%, compared with April 2016

* Says North American operations traffic in April 2017 was 129,087 carloads, an increase of 3.4% compared with April 2016

* On a same-railroad basis, North American traffic increased 0.8% in April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: