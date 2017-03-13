March 13 Genesee & Wyoming Inc

* Genesee & wyoming reports traffic for february 2017

* Genesee & wyoming inc - g&w's traffic in february 2017 was 252,228 carloads, an increase of 27,572 carloads, or 12.3%, compared with february 2016

* Genesee & wyoming inc - same-railroad traffic in feb 2017 was 223,365 carloads, a decrease of 1,291 carloads, or 0.6%, compared with february 2016

* Genesee & wyoming inc - g&w's traffic in q1 of 2017 through february was 530,496 carloads, an increase of 87,409 carloads, or 19.7%

* Genesee & wyoming inc - same-railroad traffic in q1 of 2017 through february was 464,166 carloads, an increase of 21,079 carloads