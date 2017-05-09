BRIEF-AAC Holdings reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
* AAC Holdings Inc reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
May 9 Genesis Healthcare Inc
* Genesis Healthcare reports first quarter 2017 results
* Reaffirming previously announced guidance ranges for 2017, except for revenue and net loss attributable to co
* Q1 revenue $1.39 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.37 billion
* Qtrly loss from continuing operations attributable to Genesis Healthcare $ 0.55 per common share
* Sees 2017 gaap revenue $5,400.0 million to $5,500.0 million
* Expects to divest an additional 12 underperforming assets or assets in non-strategic markets during remainder of 2017
* FY2017 revenue view $5.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sees 2017 net loss attributable to genesis healthcare, inc. $ 159.0 million to $148.0 million
Armistice Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc, as of June 9, 2017
Has sold one of its existing vessels, bulk beothuk, to a third party for $7 million cash