April 27 Geneuro SA:

* Top-Line results from phase IIb multiple sclerosis trial expected early Q4 2017

* Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 34.5 million at December 31, 2016, compared with EUR 18.6 million at December 31, 2015

* FY operating revenues EUR 5.9 million versus EUR 2.5 million year ago

* Fy net loss EUR 14.1 million versus loss of EUR 4.5 million year ago

* Release intermediate six-month results for GNBAC1 is expected early in Q4 of 2017

* Fy operating loss EUR 14.0 million versus loss of EUR 4.3 million year ago

* Plans to launch a clinical trial in progressive forms of MS in the us for GNBAC1 by year-end 2017

* Expects results of Australian phase II study in GNBAC1 clinical development expansion to type I diabetes in Q3 2018