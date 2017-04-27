BRIEF-Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation
* Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation
April 27 Geneuro SA:
* Top-Line results from phase IIb multiple sclerosis trial expected early Q4 2017
* Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 34.5 million at December 31, 2016, compared with EUR 18.6 million at December 31, 2015
* FY operating revenues EUR 5.9 million versus EUR 2.5 million year ago
* Fy net loss EUR 14.1 million versus loss of EUR 4.5 million year ago
* Release intermediate six-month results for GNBAC1 is expected early in Q4 of 2017
* Fy operating loss EUR 14.0 million versus loss of EUR 4.3 million year ago
* Plans to launch a clinical trial in progressive forms of MS by year-end 2017
* Plans to launch a clinical trial in progressive forms of MS in the us for GNBAC1 by year-end 2017
* Expects results of Australian phase II study in GNBAC1 clinical development expansion to type I diabetes in Q3 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation
* U.S. FDA has granted an orphan drug designation for its compound RASRx1902 for treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy Source text for Eikon:
* Human longevity - signed agreement with merck kgaa, darmstadt, germany which operates its biopharmaceutical business as emd serono in u.s. And canada