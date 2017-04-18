April 18 Geneuro SA:
* Geneuro initiates Phase 2a study with GNbAC1 in type 1
diabetes in Australia
* Type 1 diabetes is second GNbAC1's indication after
multiple sclerosis
* Placebo controlled randomized phase 2a study evaluates
drug candidate targeting potential causal factor in 60 recently
diagnosed adults
* Results expected by Q3 2018
* Placebo-Controlled, randomized phase 2a study will
evaluate GNbAC1 in 60 recently diagnosed adults at over 10
centers in Australia
* Primary endpoint will be safety in this new patient
population
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom:)