BRIEF-Valeant appoints Arthur Shannon senior vice president, head of investor relations and communications
June 19 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc-
May 10 GENEURO SA
* Q1 OPERATING REVENUES OF EUR 1.6 MILLION (UP 64% VERSUS. Q1 2016)
* CASH POSITION OF EUR 27.3 MILLION AS OF 31 MARCH 2017 SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
June 19 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc-
* East Hill Management says Aviragen Therapeutics "should abandon all of its plans to explore strategic alternatives and instead should wind up its business and liquidate"
MONTREAL, June 19 Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec's chief executive said on Monday the Canadian fund's $2 billion investment with GE Capital Aviation in a new aircraft leasing entity could increase over time.