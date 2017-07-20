BRIEF-Genie Energy says company's unit entered into agreement with partner to launch JV offering electricity, natural gas service to customers in UK

July 20 (Reuters) - Genie Energy Ltd

* Genie Energy - On July 17, unit entered into agreement with partner to launch JV offering electricity, natural gas service to customers in UK

* Genie Energy - Unit is committed to provide JV with £985,000 in initial funding including £75,000 was provided on signing of agreement - SEC Filing

* Genie Energy - Funding could increase to £6 million between launch of JV and August 1, 2018 contingent on achievement of performance based milestones