BRIEF-Cerberus says Orion acquires outstanding equity in Sotogrande
* Says Orion's European Real Estate Fund Iv acquired remaining 50% of Sotogrande Luxco, owned by an affiliate of Cerberus
April 6 Genius Properties Ltd:
* Genius announces proposed acquisition of Sakami and Kuujjuaq properties and appointment of new president and chief executive officer
* Genius Properties Ltd - appointment of Guy Goulet as president and chief executive officer and director of company
* Genius Properties-will purchase 100% interest in Sakami property, Kuujjuaq property respectively in consideration of issuance of 6 million and 6.5 million shares
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.