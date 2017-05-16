BRIEF-Sacyr to build a hospital of Acuna in Mexico for 21 million euros
TO BUILD THE HOSPITAL OF ACUÑA, MEXICO FOR 21 MILLION EUROS
May 16 Genius Brands International Inc:
* Genius Brands International, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results and business update
* Qtrly loss per share $0.26
* Genius Brands International- deferred revenue rises with total balance of $4.8 million as of march 31, 2017, representing a 55 pct increase over Dec 31, 2016 balance
* Genius Brands International - "Llama Llama is on track for its q4 delivery which we anticipate will generate substantial revenue in q4 of 2017"
Qtrly total revenues $198,091 versus $351,893
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.
* U.S. Department of Homeland Security re-awards Domino Cybersecurity contract to Raytheon