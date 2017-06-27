June 27 GENKYOTEX SA:

* GENKYOTEX INITIATES PATIENT ENROLLMENT INTO PHASE 2 TRIAL OF GKT831 IN PRIMARY BILIARY CHOLANGITIS

* INTERIM TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL ARE ANTICIPATED IN H1 OF 2018, AND FULL RESULTS ARE EXPECTED IN H2 OF 2018