Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Wednesday:
June 27 GENKYOTEX SA:
* GENKYOTEX INITIATES PATIENT ENROLLMENT INTO PHASE 2 TRIAL OF GKT831 IN PRIMARY BILIARY CHOLANGITIS
* INTERIM TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL ARE ANTICIPATED IN H1 OF 2018, AND FULL RESULTS ARE EXPECTED IN H2 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Wednesday:
* Protests preceded 2013 legalisation of gay marriage (Updates with quotes and context)
June 28 Seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is being bought by Germany's Bayer AG , reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as record U.S. and Brazilian soybean plantings lifted seed sales.