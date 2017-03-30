PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 15
March 30 Genmab A/S :
* Phase II study of daratumumab in Non-Hodgkin’S Lymphoma will not proceed to stage 2 of trial
* Genmab says Phase II study (CARINA, LYM2001) in NHL will not proceed
* Genmab says other ongoing and planned studies with daratumumab in lymphomas and other cancers outside multiple myeloma continue as planned
* Genmab says announcement has no impact on other ongoing or planned studies with daratumumab
* Collaboration partner for daratumumab, Janssen Biotech, has decided not to initiate stage 2 of Phase II study (CARINA, LYM2001) of daratumumab
* Study will not proceed to stage 2 based on results of a data review
* Review showed 2 cohorts investigating use of daratumumab monotherapy in relapsed patients with FL, DLBCL didn't reach predefined ORR futility thresholds
* In third cohort in study, patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), ORR was not evaluable due to slow recruitment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
