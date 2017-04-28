April 28 Genmab A/S:

* Genmab announces new phase III combination study of Daratumumab in multiple myeloma

* Study is expected to start in Q2 2017 and is designed to confirm results from MMY1001 study

* Prescription drug user fee act date of June 17, 2017 for Daratumumab

* Janssen Research with European myeloma network plans to start phase III study of Daratumumab in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma