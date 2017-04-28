BRIEF-Apollo Endosurgery files for stock shelf offering of up to $17.3 mln
* Apollo Endosurgery inc files for stock shelf offering of up to $17.3 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 GENMAB A/S
* GENMAB ANNOUNCES NEW PHASE III COMBINATION STUDY OF DARATUMUMAB IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA
* STUDY EXPECTED TO START Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Apollo Endosurgery inc files for stock shelf offering of up to $17.3 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avexis announces alignment with FDA on GMP commercial manufacturing process for AVXS-101
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S