BRIEF-Altice says Altice USA priced IPO at $30 per share
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
June 12 Genmark Diagnostics Inc:
* Genmark Diagnostics commences public offering of common stock
* Genmark Diagnostics Inc - commenced an underwritten public offering of $65 million of shares of its common stock
* J.P. Morgan and BofA Merrill lynch are acting as joint book-running managers for offering
* Intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $9.75 million of additional shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Altice USA Inc, the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV formed by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, raised $1.9 billion in an initial public offering on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.
* Vencore Holding Corp files for IPO of upto $250 million - sec filing