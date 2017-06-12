June 12 Genmark Diagnostics Inc:

* Genmark Diagnostics commences public offering of common stock

* Genmark Diagnostics Inc - commenced an underwritten public offering of $65 million of shares of its common stock

* J.P. Morgan and BofA Merrill lynch are acting as joint book-running managers for offering

* Intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $9.75 million of additional shares