May 2 Genmark Diagnostics Inc

* Genmark Diagnostics reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $12.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $12.5 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.30

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $65 million to $70 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genmark Diagnostics Inc - For full year 2017, company continues to expect revenue in range of $65 to $70 million and gross margin in range of 48-52%.