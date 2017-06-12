BRIEF-FDA notifies Seattle Genetics that IND for vadastuximab talirine placed on hold
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing
June 12 Genmark Diagnostics Inc
* Genmark receives FDA 510(k) market clearance for its eplex® instrument and respiratory pathogen panel
* Says expects q2 2017 revenues in range of $12 to $13 million
* Says for full year 2017, co continues to expect revenue in range of $65 to $70 million
* Genmark diagnostics says it intends to draw down an additional $15 million under terms of its existing debt facility
* Genmark diagnostics - revenue from eplex installations at u.s. Customer sites expected to positively impact second half of 2017
* Fy2017 revenue view $67.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $13.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 A leading lobby group for India's IT industry on Thursday forecast the sector's export revenues to grow at 7-8 percent for the year to March, around the growth levels seen last year, as the industry faces continued headwinds from the U.S. market.
WASHINGTON, June 22 A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the wealthy will reach a critical phase on Thursday when Senate Republican leaders unveil a draft bill they aim to put to a vote, possibly as early as next week.