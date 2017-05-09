BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Genomic Health Inc:
* Genomic Health announces first quarter 2017 financial results and reports recent business progress
* Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue $84 million versus I/B/E/S view $86.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says international product revenue was $13.4 million in Q1 of 2017, compared with $10.4 million in Q1 of 2016
* Says U.S. product revenue was $70.6 million in Q1 of 2017, compared with $70.5 million in Q1 of 2016
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016