Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
March 30 Genomic Vision SA
* Announced on Wednesday the issuance of all the warrants for convertible notes with warrants in the frame of the flexible financing line for a total of 10 million euros ($10.75 million)
* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report