BRIEF-Surgery Partners announces pricing of $370 mln senior note offering
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering
May 10 Genomic Vision SA:
* ANNOUNCES PROMISING PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR ITS CLINICAL STUDY IN CERVICAL CANCER DETECTION IN CZECH REPUBLIC
* INTERIM RESULTS OF HPV CLINICAL TRIAL VALIDATE INTEGRATION OF ONCOGENIC HIGH-RISK HUMAN PAPILLOMAVIRUS (HPV-HR) AS AN INDICATOR OF SEVERITY OF PRECANCEROUS LESIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering
* Infusystem's board of directors rejects 22nw Fund's unsolicited proposal as inadequate
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous backing on Monday of a ruling by the country's top patent court was a rare instance of agreement with a body whose decisions in that specialized area it regularly overturns.