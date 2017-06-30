BRIEF-Aina Le'a Inc files voluntary petition under Chapter 11 On June 22
* Aina Le'a says intends to continue operating business during Chapter 11 case as a debtor-in-possession - SEC filing
June 30 Genon Americas Generation Llc :
* Genon Americas Generation LLC - on June 29 debtors filed joint plan of reorganization pursuant to chapter 11 of bankruptcy code - SEC filing
* Genon - debtors filed joint plan of reorganization with bankruptcy court consistent with agreement previously entered into by debtors with NRG Energy Source text: (bit.ly/2stNIC7) Further company coverage:
* Aina Le'a says intends to continue operating business during Chapter 11 case as a debtor-in-possession - SEC filing
June 30 Puerto Rico’s financial oversight board on Friday voted to allow the PREPA power utility to restructure its $9 billion debt load through a form of bankruptcy, potentially heralding a messy end to three years of arduous out-of-court talks.
* Quadrant 4 System Corporation reaches partial settlement with U.S. Securities and exchange commission and files for voluntary chapter 11 restructuring