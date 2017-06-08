June 8 GENOVA PROPERTY GROUP AB:

* HAS SIGNED A 10-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AHLBERG-DOLLARSTORE AB

* AGREEMENT CONCERNS PROPERTY GÖRDELMAKAREN 5 IN NORRTÄLJE

* GENOVA HAS ALSO SIGNED A NEW 3-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT IN PROPERTY LILLSÄTRA 2, SÄTRA WITH INTENO BROADBAND TECHNOLOGY AB WITH ANNUAL RENTAL VALUE OF ABOUT SEK 450,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)