BRIEF-Medpace Holdings says Medpace Limited Partnership entered into credit agreement
* Medpace Holdings Inc - on june 16, 2017, medpace limited partnership ( borrower) entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
May 30 GENOWAY SA:
* ANNOUNCES CAPACITY EXPANSION AT NEW FACILITIES
* TO PURCHASE BRAND NEW LABORATORY LOCATED IN LYON BIOPOLE-TECHSUD WITH OPERATION BEGINNING IN EARLY 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2qCrIUO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Medpace Holdings Inc - on june 16, 2017, medpace limited partnership ( borrower) entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
* China Cord Blood Corporation reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2017
* Molina Healthcare to enter Mississippi medicaid managed care market