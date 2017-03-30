March 30 Genpact Ltd

* Genpact Limited announces $200 million accelerated share repurchase

* Under terms of ASR, Genpact has agreed to repurchase $200 million of its common shares from Morgan Stanley & Co. Llc, in total

* Genpact Ltd - Genpact expects to fund asr through cash on balance sheet, operating cash flows and net proceeds from recent offering by unit

* Genpact - on March 30, to pay to dealer $200 million in exchange for initial delivery of 6.6 million co's common shares based on current market prices of shares

* Genpact Ltd - ASR was entered into pursuant to Genpact's existing share repurchase program