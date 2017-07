July 21 (Reuters) - Genprex Inc:

* Genprex Inc - ‍​files for IPO of up to $22.5 million

* Genprex Inc says applied to list its common stock on the nasdaq capital market under the symbol "GNPX"

* Genprex Inc says network 1 financial securities inc is acting as the sole representative of the underwriters Source text: (bit.ly/2uhimRK)