BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline says US regulatory submission for mepolizumab in EGPA
* Submission of a supplemental biologics license application (SBLA) to United States Food and Drug Administration
June 28 Genscript Biotech Corp
* Bsj Nanjing entered into bsj capital increase agreement with prc fund and bsj hk
* Prc Fund conditionally agreed to make a capital injection in amount of rmb15.7 million for increased registered capital of bsj nanjing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Submission of a supplemental biologics license application (SBLA) to United States Food and Drug Administration
* Roche Holding Ag - added 22q11.2 deletion testing to menu of harmony prenatal test
* Loss of group is approximately HK$4.5 million for year ended 31 march 2017, representing an increase in net loss of 99.6%