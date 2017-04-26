BRIEF-Novartis says FDA accepts Sandoz regulatory submission for generic version of Advair Diskus
* FDA accepts Sandoz regulatory submission for a generic version of Advair Diskus
April 26 Gensight Biologics SA:
* Gensight Biologics' cash and cash equivalents amounted to 48.8 million euros ($53.41 million) as of March 31, 2017, compared to 54.0 million euros as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 15 Scientists have identified three mutations that, if they occurred at the same time in nature, could turn a strain of bird flu now circulating in China into a potential pandemic virus that could spread among people.
BOSTON, June 15 Lawyers for a Massachusetts pharmacy executive convicted of fraud for his role in a 2012 U.S. meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people asked a judge to order a new trial, charging that prosecutors misbehaved in providing evidence to the jury.