March 13 Gensight Biologics SA:

* Net loss in 2016 amounted to EUR 22.1 million ($23.65 million) compared with loss of EUR 13.7 million in 2015

* Operating income decreased by 15.7% from EUR 3.6 million in 2015 to EUR 3.0 million in 2016

* Net cash flows from financing activities increased to EUR 43.7 million in 2016 compared with EUR 30.9 million a year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9343 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)