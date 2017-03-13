BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment says David D'Alessandro did not receive majority of votes cast at annual meeting
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc says David D'alessandro did not receive majority of votes cast at annual meeting - sec filing
March 13 Gensight Biologics SA:
* Net loss in 2016 amounted to EUR 22.1 million ($23.65 million) compared with loss of EUR 13.7 million in 2015
* Operating income decreased by 15.7% from EUR 3.6 million in 2015 to EUR 3.0 million in 2016
* Net cash flows from financing activities increased to EUR 43.7 million in 2016 compared with EUR 30.9 million a year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9343 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 16 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc was awarded a $3 billion contract for work on a helicopter assault ship, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: