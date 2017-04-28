April 28 Gensource Potash Corp:

* Gensource announces brokered private placement for up to $6,000,000

* Gensource Potash Corp - offering will consist of sale of up to 11.11 mln common shares in capital stock of company at a price of $0.18 per common share

* Gensource Potash - offering will also consist of sale up to 20 million common shares issued on a flow-through basis for gross proceeds of up to $4 million

* Gensource Potash - gross proceeds from sale of flow-through share portion of offering will be used to fund cee related to projects in Saskatchewan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: