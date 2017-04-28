April 28 Gensource Potash Corp:
* Gensource announces brokered private placement for up to
$6,000,000
* Gensource Potash Corp - offering will consist of sale of
up to 11.11 mln common shares in capital stock of company at a
price of $0.18 per common share
* Gensource Potash - offering will also consist of sale up
to 20 million common shares issued on a flow-through basis for
gross proceeds of up to $4 million
* Gensource Potash - gross proceeds from sale of
flow-through share portion of offering will be used to fund cee
related to projects in Saskatchewan
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: