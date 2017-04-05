April 5 Gensource Potash Corp
* Gensource Potash Corp - co has executed shareholder
agreement with Essel Group Me Limited to create a joint venture
company, Vanguard Potash Corp
* Gensource Potash Corp - purpose of JV is construction and
operation of new Vanguard potash production facility in
Saskatchewan
* Gensource Potash Corp - feasibility study is on schedule
for completion in Q2 2017
* Gensource Potash - under terms of agreement Vanguard will
become 49 percent owned by Egme, 51 percent owned by Gensource
upon receipt of first tranche of financing
* Gensource Potash Corp - under terms of agreement once
construction financing is delivered , Vanguard will become 70
percent owned by Egme, 30 percent by Gensource
