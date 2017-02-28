BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 28 Genticel Sa:
* FY revenue associated with Serum Institute of
* India Private Ltd. (SIIL) contract 1.3 million euros versus 178,000 euros year ago
* FY operating loss of 7.4 million euros versus loss of 11.4 million euros year ago
* FY net loss 7.2 million euros ($7.62 million) versus loss of 11.2 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2myUh4G Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9443 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: