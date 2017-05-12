May 12 Genting Singapore Plc:

* Pdf 1: Genting Singapore Plc (Genting Singapore Plc $1,800,000,000 & $500,000,000 5.125% Perpetual Subordinated Capital Securities)

* Redemptions will be at their principal amount, together with unpaid distribution accrued to such date

* Intends to redeem its S$1.8 billion perpetual subordinated capital securities and its S$500 million 5.125% perpetual subordinated capital securities