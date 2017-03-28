March 28 Gentrack Group Ltd:

* Asx alert-gentrack acquires junifer systems-gtk.nz

* Deal for an enterprise value of NZ$74.6m

* Entered into an unconditional agreement to acquire uk based junifer systems limited

* Acquisition would be approximately 10% earnings per share accretive

* Junifer is forecast to achieve revenue of £10.8m and ebitda of £4.2m in 2017 calendar year

* Gentrack has arranged a revolving debt facility of NZ$42.5m through asb bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: