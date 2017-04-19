BRIEF-Syneron Candela says shareholders approve proposed acquisition by funds advised by Apax Partners
* Syneron Candela announces shareholder approval of proposed acquisition by funds advised by apax partners
April 19 Genuine Parts Co:
* Genuine Parts Company announces acquisition of Merle's automotive supply
* Genuine Parts Co - addition of Merle's is expected to generate approximate annual revenues of $45 million
* Genuine Parts Co- addition of Merle's will consolidate into our U.S. Automotive operations
* Trinseo to acquire API Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali S.P.A.
* San Marco to sell LA Pinta 06 to a subsidiary of Goldcorp