BRIEF-World Acceptance files for non-timely 10-K
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
May 3 Genworth Financial Inc:
* Genworth Financial announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says net investment income was $790 million in quarter, up from $786 million in prior quarter and up from $789 million in prior year
* Says qtrly revenue $2,171 million versus $1,785 million last year
* Says U.S. mortgage insurance reported adjusted operating income of $73 million for Q1, compared with $61 million in both prior quarter and prior year
* Says book value per share for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $25.68
* Says Genworth and Oceanwide engaged with relevant regulators regarding pending applications and continue to target closing transaction in middle of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Prithvi Kanti Bandyopadhyay)
June 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NEW YORK, June 14 A Korean-born architect on Wednesday sued a major architecture firm over the design of Manhattan's One World Trade Center, claiming that the building bears a "striking similarity" to a tower he designed in 1999 while in graduate school.