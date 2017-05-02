May 3 Genworth Financial Inc:

* Genworth Financial announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says net investment income was $790 million in quarter, up from $786 million in prior quarter and up from $789 million in prior year

* Says qtrly revenue $2,171 million versus $1,785 million last year

* Says U.S. mortgage insurance reported adjusted operating income of $73 million for Q1, compared with $61 million in both prior quarter and prior year

* Says book value per share for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $25.68

* Says Genworth and Oceanwide engaged with relevant regulators regarding pending applications and continue to target closing transaction in middle of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Prithvi Kanti Bandyopadhyay)