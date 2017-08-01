BRIEF-Genworth MI Canada Q2 earnings per share C$1.61

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Genworth MI Canada Inc:

* Genworth MI Canada Inc. Reports second quarter 2017 results including net operating income of $126 million

* Q2 earnings per share c$1.61

* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 operating earnings per share C$1.36

* Genworth MI Canada Inc qtrly premiums earned $168 million up 7 pct y/y

* Genworth MI Canada Inc qtrly premiums written $170 million versus $249 million

* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.09, revenue view C$164.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S