May 3 Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd

* 2017 guidance unchanged

* Q1 reported NPAT $52.2 million versus $67.3 million a year ago

* Net Earned Premium (NEP) of $107.9 million in 1Q17 decreased 4.9 per cent

* Loss ratio was 34.8 per cent in 1Q17, up from 27.0 per cent in 1Q16

* Investment income of $34.3 million in 1Q17

* Expects 2017 NEP to decline by about 10 to 15 per cent and for FY loss ratio to be between 40 and 50 percent

* "House price growth is likely to moderate in 2017"

* For FY17 board continues to target an ordinary dividend payout ratio range of 50 to 80 percent of underlying NPAT

* Company expects GWP in 2017 to be below 2016 levels, down between 10 per cent and 15 per cent