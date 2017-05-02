BRIEF-World Acceptance files for non-timely 10-K
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
May 3 Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd
* 2017 guidance unchanged
* Q1 reported NPAT $52.2 million versus $67.3 million a year ago
* Net Earned Premium (NEP) of $107.9 million in 1Q17 decreased 4.9 per cent
* Loss ratio was 34.8 per cent in 1Q17, up from 27.0 per cent in 1Q16
* Investment income of $34.3 million in 1Q17
* Expects 2017 NEP to decline by about 10 to 15 per cent and for FY loss ratio to be between 40 and 50 percent
* "House price growth is likely to moderate in 2017"
* For FY17 board continues to target an ordinary dividend payout ratio range of 50 to 80 percent of underlying NPAT
* Company expects GWP in 2017 to be below 2016 levels, down between 10 per cent and 15 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
June 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NEW YORK, June 14 A Korean-born architect on Wednesday sued a major architecture firm over the design of Manhattan's One World Trade Center, claiming that the building bears a "striking similarity" to a tower he designed in 1999 while in graduate school.